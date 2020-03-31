Man shot multiple times in East Falls section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times during a shootout in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.The shooting happened on the 3500 block of Indian Queen Lane just before midnight Monday.Officers arrived to find the man lying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators also say they found at least 30 shell casings at the scene and a gun under the victim's body.Police also found a car shot up about a half block away.Authorities have not released the victim's name. There has been no word on any arrests.