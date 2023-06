Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting and robbery on the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue in East Lansdowne.

The Action Cam showed several evidence markers in the street next to a vehicle.

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting and robbery.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue in East Lansdowne.

Police were called to the scene for the report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man who had been robbed and shot.

His condition has not been released.

There has been no word on an arrest.