East Mount Airy road floods, buckles due to water main break

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A broken water main flooded the streets of the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia early Friday morning.The water flowed down Upsal Street towards Stenton Avenue around 1 a.m.Part of the road buckled from the pressure.Action News spoke to neighbor Darnell Bennett who wasn't surprised this happened."Lately, I've been noticing there have been some soft spots right there and I said 'something just didn't look right,'" Bennett said.He said this is the second time a water main burst in the area in the past two years.Water department crews worked on the scene to shut off the water.Officials said residents may notice slow or low water flow.