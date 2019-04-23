Easter bunny who broke up fight has criminal record, New Jersey warrant

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man in an Easter bunny suit who went viral after breaking up a fight between a man and a woman in Florida has a criminal record and an outstanding warrant in New Jersey.

Police in South Brunswick say Antoine McDonald and an accomplice were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing a car in September 2018, while authorities in Dover, Delaware, say he was also arrested there in 2017 after he and two others were accused of committing two armed robberies.

Pictured: Antoine McDonald



According to South Brunswick police, McDonald is known to authorities and has been involved in a dozen or so incidents there.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he was recognized on camera, but police say he fled the area.

In addition to the car burglaries, McDonald has also been arrested for a harassment case and for allegedly spitting at a worker in a store.

Bystanders videotaped McDonald in the bunny suit intervening in the fight Sunday night in Orlando by punching the man.

The fight was broken up by a police officer, and no arrests were made.

McDonald, described the moment when he was trying to break up the fight.

"So I got over there so I could break up the fight, and he got on top of her and hit her," he said. "So I had to try a different method, basically, to break up the fight, which actually worked."

When officers arrived, they thought it was a prank.

"The officer came up to me and said, 'If you do that again, I'm going to arrest you and the damned bunny suit,'" McDonald said. "It was a real deal."
