Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary puts scares on lockdown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the long-hallowed haunts in the city is Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary.

This Philadelphia Halloween tradition has been going on for almost 30 years now. ESP was a prison that was built in 1829 and operated until 1971.

The history of the institution is on full display during daytime tours - daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. - but after dark, the immersive experience of haunted houses and themed entertainment attractions turns on.

Food and drink are also available during your night on the town with vampires, ghouls, light shows and more.

Parking is offsite at the Philadelphia Zoo, with regular shuttles running through the night.

No one under age 7 is permitted.

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary | Facebook | Instagram

2027 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130

215-236-3300

(runs select nights through November 12th)