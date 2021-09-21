Community & Events

'Halloween Nights' new exhibit set to launch at Eastern State Penitentiary

Eastern State Penitentiary's 'Halloween Nights' opens Friday, September 24.
New exhibit set to launch at Eastern State Penitentiary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you missed the scares and screams of "Terror Behind the Walls" last year, have no fear.

The team behind it is back with a whole new look and frights for family members of all ages.

Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount is calling it Halloween Nights and it opens this Friday, September 24.

There are 15 different attractions, including two haunted houses, which you might want to skip if you want a less scary experience.

There's a 3D fun house, live performances, four themed bars and lounges, and special effects laser shows.

"What's special about this year is we're combining the best elements of Terror Behind the Walls, our Masquerade events, and Night Tours to create a festival where visitors get to pick and choose their own adventure and combine the attractions that appeal to them," said Brett Bertolino, vice president and director of operations at Eastern State Penitentiary. "They get to do scary if they want to do scary, and if they don't want to do scary, they can skip those things as well."

Last year was crippling for Philadelphia museums and institutions.

With the help of donors and the public, the penitentiary survived.

"This reopening is bringing back jobs. It's bringing back a lot of energy," Bertolino said. "We have so many folks working for us this year. We hired about 250 employees to operate Halloween Nights, and about 60% of those employees are people that have worked with us in the past."

Tickets are on sale now, and several sections of the penitentiary will be open to the public for the very first time.

This is Eastern State Penitentiary's 30th season.

