Porch pirate caught on video after stealing packages from at least 3 homes in Gloucester Twp.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A porch pirate is on the prowl in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Police shared a video of a woman wanted for stealing from at least three homes.

During one incident, officers say a resident caught her red-handed so she claimed to work for UPS and said the box she had in hand had been delivered to the wrong address.

Gloucester Township police are reminding all grinches that the department deploys decoy packages equipped with GPS as bait to track and arrest thieves.

