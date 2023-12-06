WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Porch pirate caught on video after stealing packages from at least 3 homes in Gloucester Twp.

Gloucester Township police are reminding all grinches that the department deploys decoy packages equipped with GPS as bait

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 12:43PM
Porch pirate caught on video after stealing packages from at least 3 homes in Gloucester Twp., NJ
EMBED <>More Videos

A porch pirate is on the prowl in Gloucester Township, New Jersey. Police shared video of a woman wanted for stealing from at least three homes.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A porch pirate is on the prowl in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Police shared a video of a woman wanted for stealing from at least three homes.

RELATED: Porch pirate arrested in New Castle County after caught on doorbell camera video stealing packages

During one incident, officers say a resident caught her red-handed so she claimed to work for UPS and said the box she had in hand had been delivered to the wrong address.

Gloucester Township police are reminding all grinches that the department deploys decoy packages equipped with GPS as bait to track and arrest thieves.

ALSO SEE: Package thefts on the rise as holiday season arrives

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW