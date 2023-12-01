Package thefts on the rise in Philadelphia as holiday season arrives

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Package thefts are on the rise across Philadelphia after a huge Black Friday and Cyber Monday for retailers.

Philadelphia police report that they received 46 reports of package thefts between November 20-26. But that increased to 53 in the four days after the biggest shopping days of the year Nov. 27-30.

"I've always tracked my stuff so I'm always able to pick it up," said Teresa Mitchell. Family members have had their packages stolen so she takes extra precautions.

Video posted to the Neighbors App shows porch pirates riding on bikes, walking on foot, and in one case, appear to be a delivery driver.

"Somebody would come in a hoodie and take it and leave," said Tamelia Jones, who's had a number of packages stolen from her home in Overbrook. "I would have to call Amazon and say my package came and somebody took it."

On Friday, she tracked her package and waited in front of her house to make sure no one stole it.

"If you don't then unfortunately someone will take it," Jones said.

Delivery companies recommend tracking packages or having them delivered to a secure site, like a locker.