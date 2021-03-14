Education

Another 45 Philadelphia schools to open Monday for Pre-K to 2nd grade students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another 45 schools will open for pre-kindergarten to second-grade students in the School District of Philadelphia on Monday.

Families who opted for hybrid learning months ago are able to take advantage of the in-person rollout now. The opportunity may open up again in the future.

Earlier this month, the district said the plan is to announce another round of school openings each week.

The city said the goal is to have the return dates for all Pre-K to 2nd-grade hybrid learning students announced by March 22.

The reopenings followed a mediation between the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers over COVID-19 safety concerns.

The mayor said air purifiers will replace the window fans that have been installed in classrooms that did not have adequate ventilation.

Other safety measures put in place by the school district include:

-Mandatory mask wearing or other facial covering, which will be provided to students and staff;

-Rapid testing for students and staff;

-New classroom setups and signage for social distancing;

-Touchless hand sanitizer stations;

-Plexiglass partitions;

-Maximum occupancy signs;

-Enhanced cleaning protocols and a COVID-19 testing program in place for students and staff.

The schools opening on Monday, March 15 are:

A.L. Fitzpatrick School

Abram Jenks School

Alexander Adaire School

Andrew Jackson School

Benjamin B. Comegys School
Benjamin Franklin School

Charles W. Henry School

D. Newlin Fell School

Delaplaine McDaniel School

Edwin M. Stanton School
Eleanor C. Emlen School

Ellwood School

Francis Hopkinson School

General George A. McCall School

General George G. Meade School

General Philip Kearney School

Hamilton Disston School

Haverford Center

Horatio B. Hackett School

James Logan School

Jay Cooke Elementary School

John B. Kelly School

John M. Patterson School

John Welsh School

Joseph H. Brown School
Kennedy C. Crossan School

Lewis C. Cassidy School

Louis H. Farrell School
Morton McMichael School

Philip H. Sheridan School

Potter-Thomas School

Rhawnhurst School

Robert B. Pollock School

Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School

Rudolph Blankenburg School

Samuel Pennypacker School

Tanner Duckrey School

Thomas Holme School

Thomas M. Peirce School

Vare-Washington Elementary School

Widener Memorial School

William Cramp School

William D. Kelley School

William Dick School

William H. Hunter School
