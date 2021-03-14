Another 45 Philadelphia schools to open Monday for Pre-K to 2nd grade students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10386391" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The School District of Philadelphia gave Action News a behind-the-scenes look at the new safety measures in place at one elementary school as some students return to in-person learning next week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another 45 schools will open for pre-kindergarten to second-grade students in the School District of Philadelphia on Monday.Families who opted for hybrid learning months ago are able to take advantage of the in-person rollout now. The opportunity may open up again in the future.Earlier this month, the district said the plan is to announce another round of school openings each week.The city said the goal is to have the return dates for all Pre-K to 2nd-grade hybrid learning students announced by March 22.The reopenings followed a mediation between the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers over COVID-19 safety concerns.The mayor said air purifiers will replace the window fans that have been installed in classrooms that did not have adequate ventilation.Other safety measures put in place by the school district include:-Mandatory mask wearing or other facial covering, which will be provided to students and staff;-Rapid testing for students and staff;-New classroom setups and signage for social distancing;-Touchless hand sanitizer stations;-Plexiglass partitions;-Maximum occupancy signs;-Enhanced cleaning protocols and a COVID-19 testing program in place for students and staff.The schools opening on Monday, March 15 are:A.L. Fitzpatrick SchoolAbram Jenks SchoolAlexander Adaire SchoolAndrew Jackson SchoolBenjamin B. Comegys SchoolBenjamin Franklin SchoolCharles W. Henry SchoolD. Newlin Fell SchoolDelaplaine McDaniel SchoolEdwin M. Stanton SchoolEleanor C. Emlen SchoolEllwood SchoolFrancis Hopkinson SchoolGeneral George A. McCall SchoolGeneral George G. Meade SchoolGeneral Philip Kearney SchoolHamilton Disston SchoolHaverford CenterHoratio B. Hackett SchoolJames Logan SchoolJay Cooke Elementary SchoolJohn B. Kelly SchoolJohn M. Patterson SchoolJohn Welsh SchoolJoseph H. Brown SchoolKennedy C. Crossan SchoolLewis C. Cassidy SchoolLouis H. Farrell SchoolMorton McMichael SchoolPhilip H. Sheridan SchoolPotter-Thomas SchoolRhawnhurst SchoolRobert B. Pollock SchoolRobert E. Lamberton Elementary SchoolRudolph Blankenburg SchoolSamuel Pennypacker SchoolTanner Duckrey SchoolThomas Holme SchoolThomas M. Peirce SchoolVare-Washington Elementary SchoolWidener Memorial SchoolWilliam Cramp SchoolWilliam D. Kelley SchoolWilliam Dick SchoolWilliam H. Hunter School