Education

Arcadia University teaching alcohol dangers through 'Drunk Goggle Olympics'

EMBED <>More Videos

Arcadia University teaching alcohol dangers through 'Drunk Goggle Olympics.' Brian Taff has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on April 1, 2019.

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A local college took a creative approach to bring awareness about the dangers of drunkenness and alcohol poisoning.

Arcadia University challenged students on Monday to take part in its inaugural Drunk Goggle Olympics.

Each had to try and shoot a basketball, kick a soccer ball or play cornhole all while wearing goggles that give the illusion of drunkenness.

The winner received a $100 Wawa gift card.

Although fun, it was designed to show the students the effects of drinking too much.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpennsylvania newseducationdrunk drivingalcohol
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Coroner: Samantha Josephson died of 'multiple sharp force injuries'
Police: Victim's friends may have dared shooter to fire gun
Bryce Harper announces he and wife expecting baby boy
Caseworkers missed 'red flags' before Grace Packer's brutal death
Best friends, both in their 90s, support each other in hospital
Opening Series sign of things to come for Phillies?
Bryce Harper's debut as a Philadelphia Phillie
Show More
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
N.J. cracks down on distracted drivers
Police officer gives dog a treat during traffic stop
Rare tiger cubs make first public appearance at Sydney zoo
More TOP STORIES News