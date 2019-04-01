Arcadia University teaching alcohol dangers through 'Drunk Goggle Olympics'

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A local college took a creative approach to bring awareness about the dangers of drunkenness and alcohol poisoning.Arcadia University challenged students on Monday to take part in its inaugural Drunk Goggle Olympics.Each had to try and shoot a basketball, kick a soccer ball or play cornhole all while wearing goggles that give the illusion of drunkenness.The winner received a $100 Wawa gift card.Although fun, it was designed to show the students the effects of drinking too much.