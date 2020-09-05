back to school

Back-to-school shopping in age of COVID-19: What to know

NEW YORK -- Everything looks different in the age of coronavirus, including back-to-school season.

For students learning from home, their school supply lists may include new technology -- and price tags can add up.

Items such as cleaning supplies, laptops and printers are topping the list. According to the National Retail Federation, 76% of shoppers expect to spend the same or more than originally budgeted.

Blogger and mother Lindsay Stump said she's getting creative for her kids' "at-home classroom."

"Before you hit up the stores or head online, shop your house. I love to see what I can rework or reuse in a creative way," said Stump, who runs the YouTube channel OrganizedToSave.

With so many students doing at least part of their learning remotely, more families are buying one more screen.

Stephanie Humphrey, a technology and lifestyle contributor at ABC News, recommends buying a tablet for younger children since their schoolwork won't require much of a computer's processing power.

"Students from middle school into high school, I'd say look at a [Google's] Chromebook ... They will get the job done in terms of video conferencing and uploading things to online classroom platforms," she said.

Buying a gently used Chromebook also saves money.

"I would highly recommend going with a factory refurbished device ... if you do use a different website to get a refurbished device, make sure you get at least a one-year warranty," Humphrey said.

She also recommends trading in current devices to get credit for new ones.

"Then only buy as you need. You may be able to just get away with upgrading what you already have," she said.

Another tip for "smart shoppers": Experts say point-of-sale loans are worth considering.

This type of loan is similar to layaway, said Hitha Herzog, the chief research officer with H Squared Research.

"Maybe you don't have enough funds to pay for it in its entirety, but you can pay it in increments," she said. "Different types of companies like Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna are giving these type of loans."

For people who qualify, 0% financing is available; but, as with all agreements, read the fine print.

"Make sure you're looking at what your interest rates are like for your credit cards vs. these point-of-sale loans, and then make a decision based on that," Herzog said.

Experts encourage buyers to know and stick with their budgets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolcoronavirusloanslaptops
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
6abc Town Hall: Guns and violence in Philadelphia
Temple University to go virtual for rest of fall semester
Philadelphia schools work to fix connectivity issues for Day 2
Wolf relaxes restrictions on fans in stands at school sports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother, 3 children found dead following house fire
3 men found dead in apartment
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Multiple injuries reported in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
AccuWeather: Low humidity, Sunshine for Labor Day weekend
Voting in person Nov. 3? Expect drive-thrus, sports arenas
Several businesses in Kensington damaged in early-morning blaze
Show More
Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1
Three tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
Will long Labor Day weekend mean another COVID-19 spike?
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend
More TOP STORIES News