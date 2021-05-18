Education

Philadelphia charter high school students create book for children in Rwanda

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of Philadelphia high school students created a book for children in Rwanda.

The book, titled 'Under One Sky: Baskets of Fun, Under One Sun,' is 36 pages of beautiful imagery and poetry to help pre-schoolers in Rwanda learn English. It took the students at the Performing Arts String Theory Charter School a little over a year to make.

"It's really a WOW factor, that's all I can say. Like we really did this," said 11th grader Nia Armstrong.

Armstrong and Odin Edwards were welcomed back into their school for the first time since the pandemic for a special presentation. Teachers applauded them for the hands-on project that they produced with fellow classmates.

The book is now in the hands of early education students in Rwanda. English became the official language of the African country in 2008, but few support materials are available. The books were distributed in March of 2021.

Armstrong was the managing editor of the Books and Beyond Service Project. It helps children in Africa receive their first book ever.

"They made something tangible that affects someone, it's just entirely beautiful," said teacher Laurie Doran.

The book is so much more than the tangible. For them, it's knowing they can impact change even during the difficulty of a pandemic.

