PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local high school and college students were awarded $50,000 in academic scholarships all thanks to Dunkin of Greater Philadelphia.
Twenty-five students were selected as part of Dunkin's 10th annual Regional Scholarship Program.
A recognition ceremony was held today in South Philadelphia.
Each student was awarded $2,000 to pursue a full-time undergraduate degree at the institution of their choice.
Dunkin' awards $50,000 in scholarships to local students
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News