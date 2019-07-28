Education

Dunkin' awards $50,000 in scholarships to local students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local high school and college students were awarded $50,000 in academic scholarships all thanks to Dunkin of Greater Philadelphia.

Twenty-five students were selected as part of Dunkin's 10th annual Regional Scholarship Program.

A recognition ceremony was held today in South Philadelphia.

Each student was awarded $2,000 to pursue a full-time undergraduate degree at the institution of their choice.
