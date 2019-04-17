Education

New university class to focus on Selena

SAN DIEGO, California -- Tried and true Selena fans could probably ace any exam about her, and now they could possibly put that knowledge to the test for real.

San Diego State University is planning a class all about the Queen of Tejano, called "Selena and Latin-X Media Representation."



The first course begins in Spring 2020. It will explore the culture and influence surrounding the Grammy winner.

Students can begin registering in November.

Related topics:
educationcaliforniacollegeselena
