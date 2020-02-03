school closings

Francis Hopkinson school to close Monday and Tuesday for environmental testing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- School District of Philadelphia officials said Francis Hopkinson School will be temporarily closed on Monday, Feb. 3 and Tuesday, Feb. 4, for environmental testing.

Staff is expected to report to the Little School House building on these days. The district said further communication will be provided to staff and families about the schedule for the rest of the week.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pickup on Monday and Tuesday. Both meals will be available for pickup at the Little School House from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Previous cases of damaged asbestos that have been identified were communicated with families and addressed; however, the district says there are new concerns about safety at the school after asbestos-containing materials may have been disturbed above ceiling tiles that were replaced over the summer.

As a result, the district said the school will be closed Monday and Tuesday so that further environmental testing can be conducted at the building.

According to the district, two independent testing companies will be brought in to establish testing areas to monitor for the presence of asbestos.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) will be invited to work with the district on the process and all results will be reviewed with the organization.

Concerned families and members of the public are urged to monitor the school district's website as well as the school's website for updated information.
