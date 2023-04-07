2 more Philadelphia schools will close due to asbestos issues

Previously, both schools were cleared of asbestos.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two more Philadelphia schools are closing due to asbestos issues just as spring break comes to an end.

Parents were notified on Friday of the discovery of asbestos at Frankford High School and Mitchell Elementary.

The elementary school released a statement online to parents and staff regarding next steps moving forward and where to find the latest information.

The high school also released a notice about the canceled classes on its website.

Frankford officials say the school will be closed Monday and classes will shift to virtual learning for at least the remainder of the week.

Mitchell students will not return to their building for the rest of the year, according to school officials.

Virtual instruction will begin for elementary students on Tuesday.

Students will return to in-person instruction at an alternate location later this month.

Following the announcement of these asbestos issues, Philadelphia Councilman Isaiah Thomas released the following statement on Twitter: