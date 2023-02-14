WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
school threat

Ewing Public Schools closed Tuesday in 'abundance of caution' after info provided by police

"All Ewing public schools are closed today while we investigate an unconfirmed school threat," police said.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 12:57PM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

EWING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Ewing Public Schools in Mercer County, New Jersey will be closed Tuesday "in an abundance of caution," district officials said.

Ewing Public Schools posted a message to its website on Tuesday morning, as well on its social media pages.

According to officials, they received information from the Ewing Police Department that led to the closure.

"This applies to all staff/students," the district said in a tweet.

The Ewing Police Department went into further detail on its Facebook page.

"All Ewing public schools are closed today while we investigate an unconfirmed school threat. Additional officers from Ewing and partner agencies will be deployed to all Ewing public and private schools. We will update this page as we get more information. The safety and security of our students is always paramount. This action is being done out of an abundance of caution. Please do not call the police department seeking information," the post said.

Ewing Public Schools consists of Ewing High School, Fisher Middle School, Antheil Elementary School, Lore Elementary School and Parkway Elementary School.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW