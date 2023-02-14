Ewing Public Schools closed Tuesday in 'abundance of caution' after info provided by police

"All Ewing public schools are closed today while we investigate an unconfirmed school threat," police said.

EWING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Ewing Public Schools in Mercer County, New Jersey will be closed Tuesday "in an abundance of caution," district officials said.

Ewing Public Schools posted a message to its website on Tuesday morning, as well on its social media pages.

According to officials, they received information from the Ewing Police Department that led to the closure.

"This applies to all staff/students," the district said in a tweet.

The Ewing Police Department went into further detail on its Facebook page.

"All Ewing public schools are closed today while we investigate an unconfirmed school threat. Additional officers from Ewing and partner agencies will be deployed to all Ewing public and private schools. We will update this page as we get more information. The safety and security of our students is always paramount. This action is being done out of an abundance of caution. Please do not call the police department seeking information," the post said.

Ewing Public Schools consists of Ewing High School, Fisher Middle School, Antheil Elementary School, Lore Elementary School and Parkway Elementary School.