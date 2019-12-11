Education

Lawsuit: SAT, ACT are discriminatory

A lawsuit wants California universities to stop using SAT and ACT scores in the admissions process.

The suit was filed Tuesday on behalf of four students and several non-profits against the University of California system.

It claims standardized tests are discriminatory to people with disabilities, low-income students, and minorities.

The University of California is the largest public university system in the U.S.

It has 10 campuses and nearly 300,000 students.

The UC said in a statement it is disappointed by the lawsuit since its officials are already making efforts to address the concern.

The College Board, which administers the SAT, was also quick to respond.

It said any allegation of the test being discriminatory is wrong and it focuses on combating educational inequalities.

Universities all across the country use these tests in their admissions processes but some are phasing them out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcalifornialawsuitcollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Morning snow giving way to sunshine today
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Single mother wants to thank layaway angel for 'Christmas miracle'
Strangers send message to widower via act of kindness
Show More
Woman, 36, stabbed multiple times in Wissinoming
Fmr. Kennett Township official charged with embezzling more than $3M
Military mom returns home, surprises daughter at NJ school
Philly man calling for 'revolution' against porch pirates, police disapprove
Firefighters rescue girl who got fingers stuck in shopping cart
More TOP STORIES News