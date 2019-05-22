Breathing, talking manikin helps students, professionals learn medical procedures

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Students at Logan Elementary School in Philadelphia took to the Simulation Center at Einstein Medical Center with three different experiences to learn from.They came as part of their school's newspaper to write about this new medical technology.They are one of the schools that works with Healthy NewsWorks to learn journalistic practices regarding health reporting.Einstein is using SimMan 3G, a product of Laerdal, to create these real-life simulations.