community journalist

Breathing, talking manikin helps students, professionals learn medical procedures

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Students at Logan Elementary School in Philadelphia took to the Simulation Center at Einstein Medical Center with three different experiences to learn from.

They came as part of their school's newspaper to write about this new medical technology.

They are one of the schools that works with Healthy NewsWorks to learn journalistic practices regarding health reporting.

Einstein is using SimMan 3G, a product of Laerdal, to create these real-life simulations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcommunity journalisteducationhealth carestudents
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
"Go Topless Day" with Jeeps in Philly
South Philly's Italian Market Festival
World's Largest Chicken BBQ
Women Against MS in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monica Malpass signs off after 31 years at Action News
Philly D.A. files motion for new trial and judge for Meek Mill
Police: Robbers wearing masks shoot Philly store employee
Police: Man wielding machete shot by U.S. Marshal
Delaware Valley police honored by Citizens Crime Commission
Truck falls through upper level of NJ parking garage
Gauthier claims victory over Councilwoman Blackwell
Show More
Woman upsets Philadelphia's 2-term sheriff in primary
Shore towns looking for seasonal workers
Hush Puppies' Power Walkers giving new life to dad sneakers
Teen mom gets $1 million in college scholarships
Man accused of stealing cans of Red Bull from Acme in Pa.
More TOP STORIES News