Lower Merion School District announces virtual start to academic year

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lower Merion School District has approved a plan to start the 2020-21 academic year fully virtual.On Wednesday night the Lower Merion Board of School Directors approved a virtual return to school by a vote of 8 to 1.The school board said the goal is to safely return to in-person instruction. The virtual plan is currently scheduled to last through October 5.Meanwhile, several Delaware County school districts are enacting similar plans for the start of the year.Marple-Newtown, Upper Darby, Haverford, William Penn and Southeast Delco school districts are all planning an online start to the academic year.