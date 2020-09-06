Education

La Salle College High School student Isaiah Turner dies suddenly

WYNDMOOR, Philadelphia (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County catholic high school is mourning the death of one of its students.

Isaiah Turner was a senior at La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor.

The school says Turner died Friday following what was described as a sudden, catastrophic medical event.

La Salle plans to honor Turner when classes resume this week.

The school will also be offering counseling services to students who might need it.
