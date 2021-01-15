Move-in day for Neumann University includes a COVID test

The students pulled up to different lanes organized for them to do self-administered tests in their vehicles.
The tests were at no-cost to the students and they were scheduled in advance.
It's a necessary step for Neumann University to offer in-person learning in the spring semester.
MOVE IN DAY: Students at @NeumannUniv have to make One very important stop before moving into the dorms. The campus has partnered with @FlowDiag for a Mobile testing lab. #COVID results for students in 60 minutes. @6abc pic.twitter.com/JUIOsOJ20a— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) January 15, 2021
"Any student who is living on campus must show a negative COVID test before they can arrive and live on campus," said Dr. Chris Domes, Neumann University's President.
But hundreds of students can't wait days for results. That's why the university partnered with FlowMetric Life Sciences, based in Doylestown, to bring in a mobile testing lab.
"We are the first CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certified mobile testing lab here in Pennsylvania," said Renold Capocasale, FlowMetric Life Sciences' CEO/Founder.
The mobile lab lets students know their COVID-19 test results within an hour.
We’re excited to welcome back students to campus tomorrow and again on Saturday.— Neumann University (@NeumannUniv) January 14, 2021
Remember to check your Neumann emails for a full detailed plan and be sure to arrive at your specific time slot!#MASKupNU pic.twitter.com/MNyO8vI4dA
The mobile lab's original version was created in 2015 by Army veteran Robert Hilliard who, at the time, never could've imagined it being used on a college campus.
"No, not really," said Hilliard. "Basically the first concept was for military application."
The testing line for students ran as smooth as any military operation, but this isn't the last COVID criteria that students will have to meet.
"On our phones we have (the app) Health Check. They must check several things before they can enter a building," said Domes.
New COVID protocols called for spaced out living areas and a decreased number of on-campus residents, from 800 to 600 students. The university is also holding only about 55% of its regularly scheduled classes.
Students who live on campus and students who commute will all be subject to random COVID testing throughout the semester. It's all in an effort to create a safer return to campus.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed everyone will be safe and healthy," said Domes.