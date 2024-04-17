WATCH LIVE

Disaster simulation prepares Widener nursing students for emergency response situations

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Undergraduate nursing students at Widener University tested how well they would respond to a natural disaster during a disaster simulation on Wednesday.

It was held on the school's campus in Chester, Delaware County.

Dozens of students arrived unaware of what the disaster scenario would be and were assigned various roles.

They were separated into groups of nurse managers, first responders and some playing victims of the disaster.

The victims wore makeup to make the drill as realistic as possible.

