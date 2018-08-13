EDUCATION

N.J. enacts law requiring recess for students in grades K-5

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ enacts law requiring recess for students in grades K-5. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 13, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. --
Young students in New Jersey schools are now guaranteed at least 20 minutes a day of recess.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure Friday that requires students in kindergarten through fifth grade to get the break from classwork each day.

Lawmakers say recess allows younger students time to cultivate social skills and could improve their readiness to learn.

The measure calls for holding recess outside if feasible.

Under the law, students may not be denied recess for any reason, unless they violate a school district's code of conduct.

The legislation dates back to 2010. It was previously pocket vetoed by Republican Gov. Chris Christie in 2016.

The legislation takes effect immediately.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew jersey newsschoolkindergartenchildren
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Recess now mandatory at New Jersey elementary schools
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian, attend college
Strategies for a smooth transition from summer to school
Children practice reading with Voorhees library cat
More Education
Top Stories
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
Children rescued from vehicle stuck in floodwaters
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
Triple shooting outside graduation party in East Oak Lane
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit: Report
1 killed in Coatesville crash
1 injured, 1 in custody after Northeast Philadelphia crash
Woman shot in East Mt. Airy
Show More
Bridgeton woman murdered outside her home
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
Source: Eagles' signing of Christian Hackenberg no reflection of Carson Wentz's health
Plastic bags, straws banned in Atlantic County parks
4-year-old boy calls 911 after grandmother stops breathing
More News