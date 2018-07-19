PENN STATE UNIVERSITY

Penn State board ponders freeze on in-state tuition next year

(WJAC)

READING, Pa. --
Penn State's board is considering a proposal to keep in-state resident undergraduate tuition at current levels next year, the second such freeze in recent years.

The board's finance committee endorsed the proposal during a meeting in Reading on Thursday.

For Penn Staters from outside Pennsylvania, roughly 30 percent of undergraduates, tuition is likely to increase by just over 3.5 percent.

In-state freshmen and sophomores currently pay about $17,000. For out-of-state students, it's more than $32,000.

The school is also working to reduce the cost to students by lowering the length of time it takes to get a degree.

The full board is expected to vote on the tuition proposal and the overall $6.5 billion budget on Friday.

The University of Pittsburgh froze tuition for most in-state undergraduates on Monday.
