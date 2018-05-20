PROM

Pennsbury students party at 'Best Prom in America'

Pennsbury students party at 'Best Prom in America.' Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on May 20, 2018.

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) --
Students at a Bucks County school partied well into the night at a prom so well known, it made national headlines.

DJ Pauly D from the 'Jersey Shore' TV show was the headliner for Pennsbury High's prom on Saturday night.


It has been called the 'Best Prom in America' by Reader's Digest.

Pennsbury's prom has become famous for its elaborate 'arrival parade,' over the top decorations, and celebrity entertainment.

Planning for next year's prom will begin in October.

