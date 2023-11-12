'A Night to Remember' prom for people with disabilities takes place in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Roughly 100 guests, dressed in their best, had all eyes and cameras on them as they entered the annual "A Night to Remember" prom in Philadelphia on Saturday.

"I feel very good, and I'm happy to be here tonight," said attendee Melissa Black.

The special night started on the red carpet.

"It's one thing to say you love people, it's another thing to actually show it," said Kent Jacobs, who is an Epic Church pastor. "This is about, hey, we're stacking hands together and putting love into action."

About 500 volunteers from Epic Church planned this event in the Parkside neighborhood at the School of the Future for people with disabilities.

Each guest even had a "buddy," so their caregivers could have some fun, too.

"There is nowhere else I would rather be on a night like tonight," said Brian Lang, a volunteer. "We get to shower people with love."

"Everybody here has been so nice," said Eileen Flood, whose son is a guest. "It's just the most pleasant experience."

While caregivers took a break, the duos were breaking it down on the dance floor.

"I'm a monster on the dance floor. I'm the king," said Adrian Sewell.

"She's happy feet," said Erick Mejas, Hannah Kemler's buddy. "She loves to dance and have a good time."

After they showed off their moves, they took center stage to rap and sing, shining brighter than ever on a night they'll never forget.

"We believe every person matters, so tonight is about not just making sure our guests know that, but they feel it, too," said Jacobs.

Before the night ended, each guest was crowned king or queen.