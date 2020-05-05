Philadelphia announces new programs for students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health officials in Philadelphia said Tuesday that while the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in the city, all residents and workers must continue to follow social distancing guidelines.City health officials reported 370 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 16,410.Also on Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Philadelphia students now have more then 100 out-of-school-time or "OST" programs to utilize.They are available online to do after the daily remote learning is completed. The programs include educational games, lessons and academic support.Kenney said this is part of the city's commitment to supporting student success during the pandemic.