Professor attempts world's longest college lecture with 30-hour Texas history lecture

Professor attempts world's longest college lecture with 30-hour Texas history lecture. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 25, 2018.

If Texas history is your thing, you may want to take a listen to what is an attempt right now at the world's longest college lecture.

Professor Andrew Torget is hoping to keep his audience engaged for at least 30 hours.

The University of North Texas history buff has 500 pages of notes and 1,600 slides on the Lone Star State.

To achieve this goal, ten students must be present at all times inside the lecture hall.

And, they must not only stay awake, but be engaged.

The effort is an attempt to raise money for the portal of Texas history, which is where you can listen to him go for the record right now.

