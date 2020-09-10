School District of Philadelphia says connectivity issues with remote learning resolved

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in the school district of Philadelphia have been seeing improvements after a rocky start to the virtual school year.A slow server caused connectivity issues for students last week.On Thursday, Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced the issue has been resolved.Starting September 21 three locations will be available for Chromebook pickup and repair.They are Martin Luther King High School, the Fitzpatrick Annex building and a new location at South Philadelphia High School.