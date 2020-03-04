Somerton school principal puckers up to kiss a goat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do a good deed and you'll be rewarded.That was the message behind a fun event at one school in Somerton today.At least it was fun for the students.The principal of Calvary Christian Academy, Janice Fritchman, puckered up to kiss a goat Wednesday morning.She promised the students she would get up close and personal with the farm animal if they raised enough money for several charities last month.And the kids really came through.The students raised more than $4,600 that will go to charities that work to find cures for diseases like leukemia, lymphoma and cystic fibrosis.