Student paralyzed after car accident walks across graduation stage

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WPVI) -- A high school student who was left paralyzed after a car crash walked across the stage at his graduation ceremony to a standing ovation.

Kolton Smith, 18, was paralyzed from the waist down after he lost control of his truck. He told the local ABC news station that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected.

This video posted by Hillsborough County Public Schools shows Smith using a walking frame to receive his diploma. His football coach followed behind him with a wheelchair, but he never needed it.

Smith said he was so focused on his feet that he barely noticed the standing ovation from his classmates.

"When I was on stage and I heard everyone scream when I stood up, I was like 'Woah!' I just smiled. I couldn't do anything but smile," he said.
