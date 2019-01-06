Students receive new playground after making pitch to council

Two years ago, students from Tanner G. Duckery School made a pitch to Council President Darrell Clarke for a new playground."This was a concept, an idea that came from the students. And I remember when we got that presentation, and they had these designs and they had it processed and they shared their timeline," says Darrell Clarke.The playground features new play equipment, games, benches and picnic tables, and it was all recently unveiled right before the students' eyes."I like the playground so much because it's nice and pretty and everybody has fun," says Emily Stark of the first grade."I like it because we will have so much fun and every time when we come out for recess we just play with each other," says Ava Walker.Clarke's office contributed $300,000 in funds for the project in addition to the funds given by community leaders and organizations."It's cool because I like climbing, and I like slides, and they're very fast," says Anisty Pucket."I like the playground because I always have fun and I always play with somebody," Mikai Brown says.And the students say they learned a valuable lesson about how they can make a difference."This is really about you and about you using your voices to request what you need to be successful," Dr. William R. Hite of the School District of Philadelphia said to the students.There are still two more phases left for the Duckery school project. However, the local politicians believe the funding will come.------