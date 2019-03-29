Education

55 acceptance letters and $1.3 million in scholarships: Georgia teen to announce her college on Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

On Friday, volleyball standout and valedictorian Jakelia Baker will announce her school of choice from an impressive amount of options.

AUGUSTA, Georgia -- When it comes to picking a college, most high school seniors consider themselves lucky if they have to narrow it down from a few top schools. But one Georgia teen has more than a few: Jakelia Baker is about to announce her choice from no less than 55 colleges.

"Every day I would start getting acceptances. I'm like, 'Whoa, did I really apply to that many schools?'" the Georgia teen said to ABC News.

Baker, the valedictorian at Lucy C. Laney High School in Augusta, Georgia, is a volleyball standout. She said she'll sign a letter of intent with a team on Friday afternoon.



But it's not just her academics and her volleyball skill that made her an attractive candidate to so many schools. The teen says she also participates in golf, tennis, soccer, marching band, math team, student council, National Honor Society and Academic Decathlon.

Her impressive record earned her approximately $1.3 million in scholarships.

When asked how she kept up with everything, the teen said, "I had to miss out on parties and stuff."

The teen said she just kept applying, also reaching out about fee exemptions and waivers, until she had sent in her materials to 65 schools. The schools she has to choose from include Oklahoma, Louisville and Penn State.

She said her mom, retired Army veteran Denise Richards, motivated her to put her best foot forward.

"Some days I wanted to go to sleep, and she would come in my room and 'How many colleges have you applied to?'" she recalled. "And I said, 'I'll get to it.'"

Baker said she'd encourage future college applicants to never get discouraged or give up.

"The process will be hard, but keep pushing and you will reach your goals," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolcollegeteenu.s. & worldstudents
TOP STORIES
Police: Wawa shooter in custody, used possible assault rifle
I-76 WB shut down at Montgomery Drive following accident, fuel spill
Driver crashes through front of Hatboro salon
Fatal car crash closes portion of Route 41 in Chester County
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Milder Today
Temple holds second Mumps vaccine clinic
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
Show More
California couple finds hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
Allergy sufferer's nightmare: Helicopter stirs up cloud of pollen
Police: Driver shot by man in apparent road rage incident
Students protest after school board votes in favor of metal detectors
More TOP STORIES News