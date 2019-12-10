Toms River residents rally for school funding

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Ocean County community is heading to New Jersey's capitol to rally for its schools.Officials with the Toms River Regional School District says it's short millions of dollars in funding due to a new state aid formula.They say after-school activities, staffing, and even kindergarten programs could be on the chopping block if more money doesn't come through.More than a thousand people are expected in Trenton Tuesday morning, including notable Toms River grads like "Coyote Ugly" actress Piper Perabo.