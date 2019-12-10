Education

Toms River residents rally for school funding

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Ocean County community is heading to New Jersey's capitol to rally for its schools.

Officials with the Toms River Regional School District says it's short millions of dollars in funding due to a new state aid formula.

They say after-school activities, staffing, and even kindergarten programs could be on the chopping block if more money doesn't come through.

More than a thousand people are expected in Trenton Tuesday morning, including notable Toms River grads like "Coyote Ugly" actress Piper Perabo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtoms river townshiptrentonschool
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials shut down several 'stop-and-go' corner stores in Philly
Eagles rally past Manning, Giants 23-17 in OT
Playoff scenarios: How Eagles can get into postseason
LIVE | Democrats unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
AccuWeather: More rain today, wet snow Wednesday morning
Ex-lifer back on track for release amid old shoplifting case
Show More
Woman shot in face outside of day care center
Pre-made salad kits recalled; linked to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
Police: Driver of stolen work van crashes into several cars
Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dead at 61
Manager catches baby falling off counter in pawnshop
More TOP STORIES News