University of Delaware students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor

By
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- University of Delaware junior, Danielle Lacoveoli, says living at the Embassy Suites off-campus has literally been bad for her health.

"I have asthma. I can't bike to class. I almost had an asthma attack," she said.

But it's also hurting her bank account.

She said, "I'm always spending money eating food."

She and her roommates have called the hotel home since class started.



Their new apartment building on South Main Street still isn't ready for students to move in.

But now they found out they'll be asked to leave.

The Newark mayor confirms the hotel will be telling all of the students living there to pack it up during upcoming weekend events on campus.

The mayor doesn't know where they'll be sent, but says the hotel plans to honor previous reservations--so students will be forced out.

Junior David Distefano said, "The main thing is communication. You're asking us. We don't know. You don't know. We just want to know what's going on."

Distefano and his roommate Dawson Funk also planned to live on South Main at the new building.

They say the company building it, GGA Construction based in Middletown, has been paying for the rooms. They appreciate that.



But the thought of losing their room, moving to another hotel somewhere, after already not having their apartment ready is getting frustrating, to say the least.

Funk said, "There are so many worse things going on in the world than a bunch of college kids living in a hotel."

Distefano said, "I just want to know are you moving us out yet?"
