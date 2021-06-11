Education

Grandmother graduates as valedictorian from Educational Options Program

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Grandmother graduates from Educational Options Program

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philadelphia mother and grandmother, Tywanna Williams, is graduating from South Philadelphia High School's Educational Options Program on Monday top of the class.

As a mother of two and grandmother of four, Williams is the epitome of perseverance and determination. At 65 years old, she is graduating as valedictorian.

"It's amazing. It's very indescribable. I'm so excited and happy that I'm doing this," Williams said.

Williams worked for years in various industries, including the medical field, as a medical assistant at various local hospitals.

She said she drew her strength for going back to school from her family.

"Going to all of my grandkid's graduations from high school, seeing my daughter graduate. Just going to multiple graduations," said Williams.

The Philadelphia School District's Educational Options Program is specifically for students like Williams who never finished high school. The courses take place in the evenings at three Philadelphia public high schools.

"It shows you it's never too late to learn. And when there's an opportunity to take advantage," said Cameo John with the Educational Options Program.

"She's a hero, and I've told her before. We need heroes, and we need our stories told," said African-American history teacher Williams Sax.

Williams says had she graduated earlier with her diploma, her dream was to become a nurse. But she is proud of finishing her dream, and now she is ready to travel.

She is currently working on taking her whole family to Disney World.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsouth philadelphiaeducationsocietygraduation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News