Mount Laurel man pleads guilty to bias intimidation after racist rant went viral

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Burlington County man, who was charged with harassing and using racial slurs against his Black neighbors, has pled guilty to bias intimidation.

Edward Mathews, 47, sparked outrage in his Mount Laurel community more than two years ago when video of his racist rant went viral.

Mathews was taken into custody after dozens of protesters surrounded his home.

Along with bias intimidation, prosecutors said Mathews also pled guilty to a drug offense. As part of the plea deal, he will sentenced to eight years in prison.

