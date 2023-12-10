2 found dead inside Egg Harbor Twp., NJ home

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating after two people were found dead on Saturday morning.

The discovery was made around 8:25 a.m. on the 2900 block of Fire Road.

Police say Thai Tran, 28, and Viet Tran, 53, were both found unresponsive inside a residence. They were later pronounced dead.

It was not immediately clear how the victims were related.

The cause and manner of death are pending autopsies.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7666.