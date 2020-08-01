Eight speed cameras installed along the Roosevelt Boulevard; Fines up to $150 begins Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are eight cameras installed along the Roosevelt Boulevard and starting Saturday if you're caught driving 10 miles over the speed limit, you'll be mailed a fine.Many people who spoke with Action News say they know to drive defensively on Roosevelt Boulevard, infamously known by locals for speeding cars."I hate the boulevard because no one knows how to drive," said Arianna Castoria of Northeast Philadelphia. "Everybody jumps into each other it's always a problem."Wasif Bitta of Northeast Philadelphia said, "I've seen a lot of accidents where I live, right in front of my house people speeding."A company installed speed cameras along the boulevard and has been collecting data for 60 days on how fast people drive.Since June 1, people caught speeding were sent warnings. "I already got warning tickets," said Bitta.Beginning Saturday, there will be no more warnings officials say. If drivers are caught on camera speeding, they will be issued a fine of up to $150 if one of the cameras catches them driving more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit."Honestly it probably is needed," said Castoria. "There's a lot of accidents on the boulevard, it's annoying, but it's going to be safer."The city says similar technology was installed in New York City in 2014, and within three years, speeding was reduced by 63 percent.Philadelphia officials hope something similar happens here."I do think it was getting unsafe to the point where they also blatantly speed through red lights," said Bendriel Oniyama of Northeast Philadelphia. "Do I know if it's actually going to make a difference? I'm not sure. People might decide to pay the $150 and speed anyway."Citations will be mailed to the registered address of the vehicle. Officials say no points will be added to an individual's driving record.