Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park closing its emergency room

Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park is closing its emergency room.

The ER space will be re-purposed for in-patient physical rehabilitation.

ELKINS PARK. Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park, Montgomery County is closing its emergency room at end of day Friday.

The closure is part of a larger transition by its owner, the Jefferson Health System.

Patients in need of emergency services should dial 911.

There are four other facilities in close proximity: Einstein Medical Center, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jeanes Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.