localish

Bakery celebrates Mexican Independence Day with red, white, and green sweet bread

EMBED <>More Videos

Bakery celebrates Mexican Independence Day

LOS ANGELES -- El Gallo Bakery keeps the tradition of Mexican sweet bread alive. The family business has been in East Los Angeles since 1949, and has only grown in popularity.

"There's generations that always forget their traditions. Businesses like this just keep it authentic, the taste, everything," said Marco Diego a long-time customer. "You get a little piece of that Mexican culture."

"Pan dulce, it's here to stay. Sweet bread has become a part of our culture," said El Gallo Bakery owner Jesus Gabriel Huerta. "We even get customers who are not Hispanic, and they've been coming here for generations."

"It smells wonderful when you walk in here. We've been coming to El Gallo for many, many years," said Monica Gonzales-Diaz. "It reminds you of being home with your grandmother. I think that's what it is, the pan Mexicano reminds me of family."

Social Media Links:

No website
Facebook: @elgallobakery
Instagram: @elgallobakery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angeleskabcbakeryfoodmexicancommunitylocalishculture
LOCALISH
Chicago witchcraft store invites customers as spooky season approaches
Bakery celebrates Mexican Independence Day
'Floating basketball hoop' makes Halo Ball a game-changing sport
This brewery lets you keep your own personalized mug behind the bar
TOP STORIES
Pa. professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class
Caught on video: 10 catalytic converters stolen from senior center
AccuWeather: Summer-like Pattern This Week
Local airmen, Afghan national recall chaotic evacuation
Ida's impact brings new focus on Philly's aging infrastructure
Shooting victim found in South Philly IKEA parking lot; gunman wanted
As NJ hospitalizations plateau, officials prepare for booster shots
Show More
Temple police SUV with loaded AR-15 stolen near hospital recovered
NJ grandmother and grandson give back to community
US Navy seeking new recruits in Delaware
Data: Examining the Hispanic population growth across Pa.
Man turned away from 43 hospitals packed with COVID patients dies
More TOP STORIES News