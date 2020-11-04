vote 2020

Election 2020: Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, voting results for local elections

Philadelphia, Pa. (WPVI) -- Voters in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware turned out for the 2020 election in record numbers.

Find complete election results here, along with comprehensive coverage of the politics behind the numbers.

Complete 2020 Election Results



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphianew jersey politicsvotingelection dayvote 20202020 presidential electionelectionpennsylvania politics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Florida 2020 live presidential election results
2020 Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
NC 2020 live presidential election results
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Election Results for Pa., NJ and Del.
LIVE updates and resources for Election Day 2020
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Live Pa. election result updates in Trump, Biden presidential race
NJ 2020 live election results
Sarah McBride elected as country's first transgender state senator
NJ voters approve amendment legalizing marijuana
Show More
Delaware 2020 live presidential election results
Federal judge orders postal inspectors to several states, including Pa.
Election Day: Philly DA calls out tweets as 'deliberately deceptive'
How does ABC News make its Election Night projections?
Election Day: Ballot counting underway in NJ
More TOP STORIES News