If your mail-in ballot hasn't arrived yet, head to a satellite election office

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chestnut Hill resident Daniel Newton knows the clock is ticking, but he still hasn't received his mail-in ballot.He said he received an email from the city urging him to contact the electoral office if he had not received his ballot in seven days. Newtown said that would be Election Day."It's more than frustrating," said Newtown."I think it got lost in the mail," said Bruce Warrington, of Fishtown.Warrington said he's in the same boat and said he's had little luck trying to reach the city to resolve it."I've been trying to call up, but the phone just kept ringing and ringing, and ringing, once I got a hold of somebody they passed me on," said Warrington.City commissioner Omar Sabir said if you applied for a vote by mail ballot, but don't have it, you can still walk in and request a replacement ballot on the spot, which is what Warrington did."These are satellite offices that are in the community to answer your questions, so you can get someone in person," said Sabir.Warrington said he was in and out in about 5 minutes."I got it, so I'm gonna vote," said Warrington.If all else fails, people who don't have their mail-in ballot can vote in-person on Election Day, but only through a provisional ballot.Sabir said whatever form it takes, voting is a civic duty."You can protest peacefully you know, but again if you want to organize and bring people to the satellite locations so they can exercise their right to vote, that's another way of expressing your frustration," said Sabir.