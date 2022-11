Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots

If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've submitted a mail-in ballot in Philadelphia, make sure your vote will count.

Philadelphia has posted lists of voters who submitted flawed ballots.

You can request a replacement ballot at the County Board of Elections office Monday or on Election Day.