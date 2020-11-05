Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs: Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina

Why the battleground states are still in play

WASHINGTON -- As of Thursday afternoon, ABC News has still not projected a winner in the presidential election in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania or Alaska, states were the race is either too close to call or large numbers of ballots are still being counted and it's too early to make a projection on the results.Here's a live look at results from the battleground states, any one of which could hold the key to whether President Donald Trump stays in office for four more years or former Vice President Joe Biden becomes President-elect Joe Biden. Scroll down to learn more about why winners have not yet been projected in each state.After issues in Fulton and Gwinnett counties, Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told ABC News that Georgia's two biggest counties would not report final results Tuesday night.North Carolina counts absentee ballots that arrive as late as Nov. 12. North Carolina also requires a sample audit count to ensure the reliability of election results tabulated by a machine, so following the general election, the state board of elections will randomly select precincts, early voting sites and ballots to be counted by hand in each county.Arizona still has votes being counted, largely in Maricopa County, the most populous area of the state.It's Nevada's first time sending mail-in ballots to all active registered voters. The state is accepting ballots that arrive by Nov. 10.Pennsylvania's three largest counties -- which sent out the most absentee ballots to voters, will continue counting their mail-in ballots into Wednesday. Absentee ballots will not be fully counted until Friday at the earliest after deadlocked negotiations between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans who control the state legislature.