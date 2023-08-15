WATCH LIVE

Pennsylvania to receive $172M in federal funding for electric vehicle upgrades

PennDOT says the number of electric vehicles registered in Pennsylvania has tripled since 2019.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 12:38PM
Millions of dollars have been set aside for 54 electric vehicle charging projects across Pennsylvania.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Millions of dollars have been set aside for 54 electric vehicle charging projects across Pennsylvania.

Officials with Governor Josh Shapiro's administration joined representatives from the federal highway administration Monday in South Abington Township.

They announced the state is receiving nearly $172 million in federal funding over the next five years for electric vehicle upgrades.

That funding will be used to expand access in 35 counties.

PennDOT says the number of electric vehicles registered in Pennsylvania has tripled since 2019.

