Vigil held for 10-year-old boy killed by driver on way home from school in Delaware

NEW CASTLE CO., Delaware (WPVI) -- Family, friends and the Wilmington community held each other tight as they grieved the loss of a 10-year-old who was killed by a driver on Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Faulkland and Centerville roads in New Castle County.

James Messick and his 12-year-old best friend were walking home from school when they were hit by a vehicle.

James died at the hospital. His friend was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital, where he was treated and released.

New Castle County police said the 17-year-old driver was traveling on Faulkland Road and approaching Centerville Road when the vehicle went into the opposite lane and struck the children as well as a house.

Through the tears, loved ones shared their memories at Marbrook Elementary School Friday night.

"I want to remind all of his friends that although James is gone, he is still here, watching you and believing in you," said the boy's mother during the vigil.

"He always stood up for us," said James' friend. "Once that was the last time we ever saw him, we didn't know what to do because he was such a good friend to us, and we just don't know what to do without him."

After the vigil, loved ones walked down to the scene, where there was a growing memorial, and vowed to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again.

"I would like to ask the community to be aware of yourself when you're driving," said Adam Gibson, who is James' stepfather. "Please be aware of your surroundings. We want to make sure that intersection gets some improvements."

And to carry on James' legacy.

"You'll be in my heart forever bud," said Gibson. "A piece of me has been taken. But I will keep moving forward for us because I know that's what you would want us to do."

"So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, every time you think of me, I'm right here in your heart," said the boy's aunt, Angel Andrews.

Police are still investigating the incident and the driver is not facing any charges at this time.