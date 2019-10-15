Elsie's in Haddon Township is serving up sandwiches that are a big DILL!

Elsie's sandwich shop in Haddon Township, New Jersey, started making pickle sandwiches out of necessity when owner, Katherine Cohen's mother was diagnosed with diabetes and couldn't eat bread anymore. Coming from a family of picklers, Katherine put all the sandwich fixings between two pickles, instead of buns, and the shop has become a fast favorite for people with food allergies and those who typically wouldn't be able to eat bread
803 White Horse Pike Haddon Township, New Jersey 08107
856-858-7041