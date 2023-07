Thanks to a lawsuit in Canada, a simple thumbs-up emoji could become legally binding.

The issue arose when a flax seed farmer was signing a deal with a grain buyer. The buyer sent a thumbs-up emoji to confirm the contract, but became upset when the farmer never sent him the seed.

The judge ruled that the emoji served as an agreement to the contract, adding that while an emoji is a non-traditional means to "sign" a document, it was valid.

The farmer was ordered to pay the buyer more than $60,000.